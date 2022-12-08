Relief as grants are approved for families in unsafe homes

Accommodation grants of 15,000 euro have been confirmed for Donegal homeowners who must move out of unsafe homes damaged by defective concrete products.

An additional 5,000 euro will be made available for storage costs.

This effects up to 20 families.

The decision was related to homeowners this evening by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien following his consultation with the Attomey General.

A sit in was planned for the council offices in Carndonagh to pressure the government to act on the issue.

For more details tune in to Friday’s Nine till Noon Show.