Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Relief as grants are approved for families in unsafe homes

Accommodation grants of 15,000 euro have been confirmed for Donegal homeowners who must move out of unsafe homes damaged by defective concrete products.

An additional 5,000 euro will be made available for storage costs.

This effects up to 20 families.

The decision was related to homeowners this evening by Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien following his consultation with the Attomey General.

A sit in was planned for the council offices in Carndonagh to pressure the government to act on the issue.

For more details tune in to Friday’s Nine till Noon Show.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Mica House 5
News, Top Stories

Relief as grants are approved for families in unsafe homes

8 December 2022
rainn-696x392-1-1
News, Top Stories

Icey conditions on Donegal roads

8 December 2022
tusla award
News, Top Stories

Tusla development in Donegal Town honoured at Exellence Awards

8 December 2022
JB Instagram Post
Around the North West, Playback

Around the Northwest – Professer Aoife Foley, stay warm and well this winter

8 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Mica House 5
News, Top Stories

Relief as grants are approved for families in unsafe homes

8 December 2022
rainn-696x392-1-1
News, Top Stories

Icey conditions on Donegal roads

8 December 2022
tusla award
News, Top Stories

Tusla development in Donegal Town honoured at Exellence Awards

8 December 2022
JB Instagram Post
Around the North West, Playback

Around the Northwest – Professer Aoife Foley, stay warm and well this winter

8 December 2022
Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

8 December 2022
JB Instagram Post
Around the North West, Playback

Around the Northwest – Gerard Gallagher

8 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube