Four north west athletes will be running in Turin Italy on Sunday at this years edition of the European Cross Country Championships.

Letterkenny’s Ann Marie McGlynn and Finn Valley trio Eilish and Roisin Flanagan and Sean McGinley will be heading off with the Irish team on Friday hoping to perform well in an Irish vest.

Women’s team lead is Letterkenny’s Teresa McDaid, she’s been telling Oisin Kelly the feeling in the camp is good ahead of trip to Turin: