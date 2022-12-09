McGuinness and Higgins get UEFA PRO Licences

Donegal’s Jim McGuinness and Derry City’s Ruaidhri Higgins were among the latest FAI UEFA PRO Licence participants who graduated in Dublin yesterday.

This is the highest coaching qualification in world football under the auspices of the Football Association of Ireland’s Coach Education Department.

Republic of Ireland Manager Stephen Kenny was guest of honour as the 20 coaches came to the end of their two-year course that covered all aspects of coaching at the highest level of the professional game.

Over the duration of their course, the 20 coaches visited Málaga CF in Spain and Royale Union Saint-Gilloise in Belgium while expert speakers to make presentations to their group included Sir Alex Ferguson, Howard Wilkinson and Roberto Martinez.

FAI UEFA PRO LICENCE GRADUATES 2022

John O’Shea, Dan Connor, Carlo Cudicini, Ian Morris, Matthew Ross, Ian Ryan, Sean O’Shea, Alan Murphy, Aidan Price, Daire Doyle, Tom Elmes, Ruaidhri Higgins, John Russell, Graham Kelly, Kevin Doherty, Anthony Hayes, Denis Hyland, Tim Clancy, James Scott, Jim McGuinness.