Councils to get more power in ABP shake up

An Bord Pleanála will be given a new name, and face fines for delayed decisions under new plans to overhaul the planning authority.

They’re among the changes included in the Planning and Development Bill, which is expected to be approved by Cabinet ministers tomorrow.

Under the plans, council’s are to be given more powers when making planning decisions and the ability to to acquire more vacant properties through compulsory purchase orders.

While the newly named ‘Planning Commission’ will have to adhere to specific timelines when making decisions, or they could face being fined.