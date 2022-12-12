Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
DCC will deliver grit if requested to roads not on the gritting programme

The Director of Roads with Donegal County Council says if any communities in areas not on the gritting programme want grit left in their areas, that can be arranged.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Bryan Cannon said the council has over 20 lorries treating over 1,100 kilometres on 21 routes right across the county, but with over 6,600 kilometres of road, it would be impossible to do all areas that people are seeking.

https://donegal.maps.arcgis.com/apps/dashboards/989516ab92554f10ae6b3b7338e80063

He says if people want grit delivered to their area, they can contact the council and that can be arranged……

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Monday’s Nine Til Noon Show

12 December 2022
JB Instagram Post
Around the North West, Entertainment, Playback

Around The Northwest with John Breslin – Amelia Freer

12 December 2022
snow ice weather cold (4)
News, Top Stories

Closures due to weather conditions

12 December 2022
snow ice weather cold (2)
Audio, News, Top Stories

DCC will deliver grit if requested to roads not on the

12 December 2022
Advertisement

