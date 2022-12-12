Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal County Council issues advice as cold snap continues

Donegal County Council has urged the public to be cautious on the roads this week as the current cold snap continues on.

Officials from the council attended a meeting of the National Emergency Coordination Group yesterday, as the wintry conditions are expected to last until Friday at the least.

The Council says their gritters will continue to be on roads three times a day at least in the short term, with gritters also being fitted with snow ploughs to clear the highest volume routes in the county.

The council has warned that any snow or rain that falls is likely to freeze causing hazardous driving conditions, in particular on untreated surfaces like seen on many rural roads – and to assume no road is ice free.

They have also urged the public to plan ahead of any journeys they take this week making sure materials such as a hi-viz jacket, shovel, boots or wellingtons, extra clothing, a blanket and a flask are stored in the boot of your car.

They have also asked the public to ensure their vehicles are in working condition, with all windows cleared of ice, before getting on the road.

Top Stories

an bord pleanala
News, Top Stories

Councils to get more power in ABP shake up

12 December 2022
buncranaleisure
Audio, News, Top Stories

Murray hopeful of progress on Buncrana Leisure Centre

12 December 2022
lisa hone mag
Audio, News, Top Stories

State must be open to criticism after remarks removed from quarry report – Hone

12 December 2022
ice snow road
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council issues advice as cold snap continues

12 December 2022
