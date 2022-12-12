Donegal GAA clubs urged to explore walking track funding

GAA clubs are being invited to apply for grants towards improving existing walking tracks located on their grounds.

Donegal Cllr Jimmy Kavanagh says the initiative has been designed to maximise participation in physical activity within clubs, and also provide people in the local community the opportunity to use the facilities.

Up to €50,000 is available in the first tranche of funding.

Cllr. Kavanagh is urging clubs in Donegal to explore the potential offered by this scheme……..

More details – https://www.gaa.ie/news/gaa-club-walking-tracks-to-benefit-from-healthy-ireland-grant-support/