There’s a call on the HSE to open 14 specialist long covid centres across the country.

Independent TD Denis Naughten is making the call, saying only a third of the required staff for the clinics have been recruited.

He’s released a new Ireland Thinks poll which shows 6 per cent of adults in Ireland are living with symptoms of long COVID.

Deputy Naughten says frontline workers who get it should be given financial help from Government……..