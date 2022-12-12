Murray hopeful of progress on Buncrana Leisure Centre

A Buncrana councillor is hopeful that progress on a new Leisure Centre for Buncrana is imminent.

Plans have been in place for a number of years for the redevelopment of the leisure centre following its closure in 2014, but progress has not yet been made.

Cllr Jack Murray says the works should be carried in tandem with the €20 million Re-empower Buncrana project at the Shorefront.

He raised the issue at a recent meeting of Inishowen Municipal District and the council confirmed they are exploring the option……….