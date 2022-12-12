Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Murray hopeful of progress on Buncrana Leisure Centre

A Buncrana councillor is hopeful that progress on a new Leisure Centre for Buncrana is imminent.

Plans have been in place for a number of years for the redevelopment of the leisure centre following its closure in 2014, but progress has not yet been made.

Cllr Jack Murray says the works should be carried in tandem with the €20 million Re-empower Buncrana project at the Shorefront.

He raised the issue at a recent meeting of Inishowen Municipal District and the council confirmed they are exploring the option……….

 

Top Stories

an bord pleanala
News, Top Stories

Councils to get more power in ABP shake up

12 December 2022
buncranaleisure
Audio, News, Top Stories

Murray hopeful of progress on Buncrana Leisure Centre

12 December 2022
lisa hone mag
Audio, News, Top Stories

State must be open to criticism after remarks removed from quarry report – Hone

12 December 2022
ice snow road
News, Top Stories

Donegal County Council issues advice as cold snap continues

12 December 2022
Advertisement

