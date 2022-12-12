State must be open to criticism after remarks removed from quarry report – Hone

There have been calls for more transparency from Government following a report released yesterday that claimed the state removed certain criticisms of quarries from a report given to the Oireachtas last week.

The report published by the Business Post claims that the initial report given to Housing Minister Darragh O’Brien included remarks stating that while millions have been spent on planning and remediation, comparatively little had been spent on building control inspection and market surveillance.

The final report excluded these and other critiques of the oversight of quarries nationwide.

You can read the Business Post’s reporting in full here: https://www.businesspost.ie/news/state-waters-down-report-on-quarries-part-in-mica-scandal/

Lisa Hone from the Mica Action Group says the state must be open to criticism if it is to solve the mica crisis: