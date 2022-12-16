Progress on release of emergency accommodation funding may be made today

A special meeting of Donegal County Council has heard that progress on the release of emergency accommodation funding may be made today.

The department has provided Donegal County Council with an update which says a letter is set to arrive today to allow the release of emergency funds worth €15,000 for accommodation and €5,000 for storage.

The funding will be provided to around nine families whose homes are uninhabitable.

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Mica Redress Committee, Councillor Martin McDermott says its imperative this announcement is not another missed deadline: