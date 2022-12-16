Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Progress on release of emergency accommodation funding may be made today

A special meeting of Donegal County Council has heard that progress on the release of emergency accommodation funding may be made today.

The department has provided Donegal County Council with an update which says a letter is set to arrive today to allow the release of emergency funds worth €15,000 for accommodation and €5,000 for storage.

The funding will be provided to around nine families whose homes are uninhabitable.

The Chair of Donegal County Council’s Mica Redress Committee, Councillor Martin McDermott says its imperative this announcement is not another missed deadline:

Top Stories

County House Lifford
News, Top Stories

Special Council meeting briefly adjourned

16 December 2022
Mica House 7
Audio, News, Top Stories

Progress on release of emergency accommodation funding may be made today

16 December 2022
donegal county council logo large
News, Top Stories

Minutes silence held by Council in honour of Private Séan Rooney

16 December 2022
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes inspection reports into two Donegal nursing homes

16 December 2022
Advertisement

