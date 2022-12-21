Decrease in controlled drug offences in North West

Crime in the North West has increased in most areas.

However, the region has seen the biggest decrease in controlled drug offences.

Theft and Related offences has increased 32% in the North Western region in the year to the third quarter of 2022.

Incidents of attempts/threats to murder, assaults, harassments & related offences meanwhile, is up 22% in the region according to latest figures from the CSO.

The largest increase in burglary and related offences was recorded in the North West at 30%.

There was also a 29% rise in robbery, extortion and hijacking offences in the area.

The number of incidents of controlled drug offences were down across all Garda regions.

The North Western region had the largest fall at 28%.

Homicide and related offences increased in all but the North Western region which saw a 10% decrease.