Fanad’s Hannah Shiels is Ulster GAA Young Volunteer of the Year

Twenty-three-year-old Hannah Shiels, from the Fanad Gaels club in County Donegal,

has been announced as the overall winner of the Translink Ulster GAA Young

Volunteer of the Year Award for 2022.

Now in its sixth year, the Translink Ulster GAA Young Volunteer Award is an initiative

designed to celebrate the important contribution young members of the association make to

their clubs and communities. Each month during the year, clubs were invited to nominate

youth volunteers who play important roles in areas such as coaching, mentoring, fundraising,

and organising social activities.

Hannah, who won the May award, was ultimately selected as the overall winner for the

outstanding dedication she gives to her club across a wide range of roles. Her prize package

includes a full set of underage jerseys for her club, as well as a commemorative merchandise

and trophy.

Presenting Hannah with the award at the Ulster GAA Awards ceremony, held recently at the

Manor House Hotel, Fermanagh, Dermot McGirr, Service Delivery Manager, Translink said:

“Translink is delighted to continue our partnership with Ulster GAA on this initiative, which has proved

to be a great way to recognise the time, talent and commitment young people contribute to

the communities we serve.

“We were very impressed with the standard of entries received, but Hannah stood out for her

ability to balance her commitments as a dedicated member of the senior ladies’ team,

alongside many other aspects of club life, such as administration, coaching, fundraising,

umpiring, social media and the promotion of Irish language.”

Ulster GAA President, Ciaran McLaughlin added:

“We are delighted to present our award to this outstanding young volunteer from Fanad Gaels. Hannah

embodies what the GAA is all about, she is a keen player with a passion for the game, yet still finds the

time to make her club and community a better place for others around her.

“She is a very worthy recipient of the overall award and a great role model for other young GAA

members to follow.”

Pic – Ciaran McLaughlin Ulster GAA President, Hannah Shiels, Fanad Gaels GAA, and Dermot McGirr,

Translink Service Delivery Manager, Translink,