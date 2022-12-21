Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Finn Harps and Derry City see average attendances rise

Finn Park

A report from the FAI revealed that attendances in the League of Ireland were 29% up in the Premier Division last year.

A breakdown of the figures shows that Finn Harps’ average attendance was 1,293. This was up from 1,154 the previous season.

Derry City’s average crowd was 3,184 (up from 2,049), but it probably would have been more had it not been for the fact that the capacity at the Ryan McBride Brandywell Stadium is just 3,700.

Leading the way was Shamrock Rovers with an average league attendance of 5,379.

