Soldier critically injured in Lebanon to arrive in Ireland today

The soldier critically injured in last week’s attack on UNIFIL troops in Lebanon is on his way back to Ireland from Beirut.

Trooper Shane Kearney is being medically evacuated and will arrive at Casement Aerodrome in Baldonnel today

He will be taken to by ambulance to Beaumont Hospital to continue receiving medical treatment.

According to the Defence Forces Trooper Shane Kearney is continuing to improve and he remains in a stable condition.

Private Sean Rooney who died when their convoy came under gun attack as they were travelling in convoy to Beirut airport will be buried tomorrow in Newtowncunningham following funeral mass in Dundalk.