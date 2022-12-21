Tyrone champions bid for Ulster title joy in rescheduled final

The Athletic Grounds in Armagh is the venue this evening for the rescheduled AIB Ulster Club Intermediate Football Championship Final between Galbally Pearses of Tyrone and Corduff of Monaghan.

This game was originally set for Páirc Esler in Newry, was then put back a week, then moved back a further 24 hours and to a new venue and then postponed for a third time due to the wintry weather last week and rescheduled for tonight.

Throw-in is 8.00 pm.

Magheracloone were the last Monaghan winners of this competition in 2019 when they beat Galbally in the final.

Meanwhile, Conleith Gilligan and Richard Thornton have left their roles as joint managers of All-Ireland club champions Kilcoo.

Their departure comes in the wake of their Ulster club senior football championship final defeat by Derry champions Glen.