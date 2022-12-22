Brazilian striker signs on at Finn Park

Finn Harps have announced the signing of striker Filip Da Silva. The 19-year-old, who holds both a Brazilian and Norwegian passport, joins on a two year deal.

Da Silva, whose style of play has earned him the nickname “El Matador”, joins from Norwegian club Ullensaker/Kisa IL where he scored 33 goals in 39 appearances at underage and reserve level.

He told club media; “Firstly I am delighted and grateful to have the opportunity to play for Finn Harps Football Club.

I want to thank the manager Dave Rogers and all club members for showing faith and believing in me. Once we had a conversation and Dave explained his beliefs, vision and project for the football club I was convinced. I can’t wait to work under him and repay the faith shown in me by the club.

I am a striker that wants to work hard for the team and contribute by scoring goals or creating. My aim is for us all to achieve success as a collective. A special mention also to the fans who I can’t wait to play in front of and the aim is to give them many moments to cheer for.

Harps Manager Dave Rogers added: “I am really excited to sign Filip who has also committed to us on a 2 year contract.

He first came to my attention a few months ago from a close friend of mine Chris Harrington who was coaching in Norway. He told me all about Filip and his attributes as a striker and his goal scoring ratio so we watched his progress and decided to make our move.

Filip is full of potential and for a 19 year old he displays real maturity in and out of possession, has a real presence about him and his technical and tactical abilities are matched by his passion and aggression.

We are delighted that Filip sees his future endeavours and development at Finn Harps FC and I have no doubt our fans will be excited by his arrival and give him a warm welcome.”