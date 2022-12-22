Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Consultation opened ahead of drafting of Five Year Heritage Plan for Donegal

The County Donegal Heritage Office has begun the process of preparing a new heritage plan for the county, in association with Donegal County Council and the Donegal Heritage Council.

They’re asking people to submit their views on what a five year plan to identify, protect and promote Donegal’s heritage should entail.

Joe Gallagher is Donegal County Council’s Heritage Officer.

He say the plan will direct heritage priorities, resources and funding for heritage in the county over the next five years…………..

The plan will direct heritage priorities, resources and funding for heritage in the county over the next five years.  Click here to download a summary of the Review of County Heritage Plan Implementation (2014-2022).

 

You can make your submission by the deadline of 4 p.m. on Friday, January 20, 2023 by:

 

completing the on-line questionnaire:

www.surveymonkey.com/r/HeritagePubli in English or

www.surveymonkey.com/r/poibli in Irish

 

or

 

sending an e-mail to the County Donegal Heritage Office at:

heritage@donegalcoco.ie

 

or

 

writing to:

Heritage Plan Submission

County Donegal Heritage Office,

Donegal County Council,

Station Island,

Lifford,

County Donegal.

 

