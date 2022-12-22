Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Water report supply interruptions in West Donegal and Letterkenny

Irish Water says a water treatment plant interruption may cause supply disruptions to Magheroarty, Meenlaragh, Meenaclady, Glascherchoo, Derryconner, Killult, Falcarragh, Dunmore, Ballyconnell, Shroughan, Old Town, Meenderry and surrounding areas this morning, with works scheduled to take place until 10am.

Local Cllr Michael Cholm MacGiollaEasbuig says once again, people supplied by the Ardsbeg plant at Gortahork are being affected, and this is a cause of great concern.

Meanwhile, repairs to a burst water main may cause supply disruptions to Windyhall Road in Letterkenny and surrounding areas in Co. Donegal, with works set to take place until 9am.

Once works are complete, Irish Water say it could take three hours for supplies to return to normal.

