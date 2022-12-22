Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Highland Radio's 12 Deals of Christmas

Highland Radio's Colouring Competition

Win a Nissan Juke SV worth €30,000

Proud mother of Sean Rooney describes him as ‘national hero’


The funeral mass of Private Sean Rooney in Dundalk has concluded and the funeral cortege is making its way to Donegal.

The cortège will stop at Aiken Barracks in Co Louth where he was stationed before travelling on to Newtowncunningham where he will be buried with full military honours.

Hundreds have gathered to say their goodbyes to the 24 year old peace keeper, who was killed in Lebanon last Wednesday night.

Speaking during the funeral mass this morning, Sean’s mother Natasha McCloskey said there was no words to explain how proud she is of Shaun and described him as a national hero…

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 December 2022
heritage plan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Consultation opened ahead of drafting of Five Year Heritage Plan for Donegal

22 December 2022
Sean Rooney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Proud mother of Sean Rooney describes him as ‘national hero’

22 December 2022
trawlers 2
News, Top Stories

EU – UK fish quota deal agreed, but industry says change is needed in 2023

22 December 2022
Advertisement

Related News

Highland Radio Presenters
Audio, Nine Til Noon, Playback

Podcast Thursday’s Nine Til Noon Show

22 December 2022
heritage plan
Audio, News, Top Stories

Consultation opened ahead of drafting of Five Year Heritage Plan for Donegal

22 December 2022
Sean Rooney
Audio, News, Top Stories

Proud mother of Sean Rooney describes him as ‘national hero’

22 December 2022
trawlers 2
News, Top Stories

EU – UK fish quota deal agreed, but industry says change is needed in 2023

22 December 2022
Irish Water at work
Around the North West, News, Top Stories

Irish Water report supply interruptions in West Donegal and Letterkenny

22 December 2022
all saints church
News, Top Stories

Private Sean Rooney to be buried in Newtowncunningham this afternoon with full state honours

22 December 2022

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2022 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube