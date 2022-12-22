Proud mother of Sean Rooney describes him as ‘national hero’



The funeral mass of Private Sean Rooney in Dundalk has concluded and the funeral cortege is making its way to Donegal.

The cortège will stop at Aiken Barracks in Co Louth where he was stationed before travelling on to Newtowncunningham where he will be buried with full military honours.

Hundreds have gathered to say their goodbyes to the 24 year old peace keeper, who was killed in Lebanon last Wednesday night.

Speaking during the funeral mass this morning, Sean’s mother Natasha McCloskey said there was no words to explain how proud she is of Shaun and described him as a national hero…