Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Business Matters Ep 124 – Liam Cassidy – Playback edition

On this week’s Business Matters, we dip into the archives for this replay edition which features Ciaran O’Donnell’s interview with Liam Cassidy first aired in May 2022.

Liam is known as ‘The Serial Factory Fixer’, having turned around the fortunes of factories and supply chains all over the world.

Now living in Newbridge in Co. Kildare, the Donegal native shared the secret to his success in his book “Make Your Factory Great And Keep It That Way” which was published earlier this year.

Listen back here:

Podcast: Play in new window | Download

Tap Running Water2
Audio, News, Top Stories

Father considering moving out of home due to repeated water disruptions

28 December 2022
Health Doctor Hospital
News, Top Stories

571 people waiting on beds in hospitals across the country

28 December 2022
Capture
News, Top Stories

Yellow wind warning for Donegal

28 December 2022
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 124 – Liam Cassidy – Playback edition

28 December 2022
