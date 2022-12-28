Business Matters Ep 124 – Liam Cassidy – Playback edition

On this week’s Business Matters, we dip into the archives for this replay edition which features Ciaran O’Donnell’s interview with Liam Cassidy first aired in May 2022.

Liam is known as ‘The Serial Factory Fixer’, having turned around the fortunes of factories and supply chains all over the world.

Now living in Newbridge in Co. Kildare, the Donegal native shared the secret to his success in his book “Make Your Factory Great And Keep It That Way” which was published earlier this year.

Listen back here: