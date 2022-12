The Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council says he hopes 2023 will be the year of major progress for defective block homeowners.

Recently there has been progress on applications being processed by the Council and it is hoped the new defective block scheme will be in place early in the new year.

Cathaoirleach of Donegal County Council Cllr Liam Blaney says the defective block crisis has dominated the council’s agenda in 2022 and will remain the biggest priority in 2023…