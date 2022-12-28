Father considering moving out of home due to repeated water disruptions

A father of four says he is considering moving out of his home after his family have been left without water since Sunday.

Irish Water have confirmed they are investigating an issue with the water supply at Carnamogagh Upper, Mountain Top Letterkenny.

Residents in Gort Na Gréine, Gleann Tain Close and Gleann Tain Manor have been plaqued with water disruption with up to 12 outages a year.

Thomas Devine who lives in Gort Na Gréine has been without water since Sunday and has been forced to fill water from relatives homes to be able to flush toilets.

He says the situation is so bad, he is considering selling his family home….