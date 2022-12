The organisers of the North West 10k are looking for charities willing to become beneficiaries of the 2023 event.

The three chosen charities for the 2022 event were given €22,000 each, of the €66,000 total raised.

Only registered charities are eligible to apply, and interested charities can email their applications to toni@letterkennychamber.com

The closing date for applications is the 20th of January, and the annual run and walk will be taking place on the 1st of May.