Lettermacaward Water Treatment Plant causing supply disruption once again

A Donegal Councillor has hit out at Irish Water as homes and businesses in West Donegal are once again plagued by water outages.

The Lettermacaward Treatment Plant is currently experiencing water disruption with thousands of properties impacted. It’s anticipated night time outages will continue over the coming days.

The Treatment Plant was the subject of a boil water notice for the most part of two months earlier this year.

Councillor Micheál Choilm Mac Giolla Easbuig says the plant currently cannot cope with the demand: