Highland Christmas and New Year Schedule - Christmas Eve Saturday 24th Dec 2022 - Sunday 1st January 2023

Around the Northwest – Dermot Whelan 'Mind Full' Tour

Dermot Whelan talks to John Breslin on Around the Northwest about his upcoming tour ‘Mind Full’. The TodayFM presenter, known for his comedic style, is doing something a little bit different on his newest tour.

“A certified meditation teacher, Dermot will give you the tools you need to destress through meditation and find more happiness and fulfilment, all delivered in his much-loved comedic style.

Having trained in the U.S. with one of the world’s leading stress management experts, Dermot will debunk the many myths around meditation and mindfulness and show how all the science points towards a new and exciting way to approach life.

It promises to be an informative evening with real life stories and practical tools to take away. So, if you are looking to bring more joy and less stress to your life, and have a laugh along the way, then this show is for you!”

www.angrianan.com

The show will be coming to An Grainan Theatre, Letterkenny on February 2nd 2023.

