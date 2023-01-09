Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
37 admitted patients awaiting beds at LUH

There were 489 admitted patients awaiting beds in hospitals across the country this morning, according to figures from the Irish Nurses and Midwives Organisation.

Of those, 37 were at Letterkenny University Hospital, with 16 of them on Emergency Department trollies.
Sligo had 30 people awating beds, 17 of them in the ED.

It comes after a weekend where many hospital staff worked beyond their contracted hours, to discharge 400 patients on Saturday alone.

There are delays in discharging some patients due to gaps in follow-on care available, despite 1,000 nursing home beds lying empty today.

Chief Clinical Officer with the HSE Dr Colm Henry has been discussing why hospitals can be slow to transfer patients to community care…………..

