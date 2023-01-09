Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / 'A New Local Hero' Talent Search

Highland Radio launch 'A New Local Hero' – How to enter


In a Band? Releasing your own Music? Independent Irish Radio Stations including Highland Radio want to hear from you! Whether it’s rock, pop, folk or rap – in partnership with Hot Press magazine, we’ve dedicated March as Irish Music Month and we’re playing more Irish music than ever. Be in with a chance to perform live on your local radio station, play at a nationally broadcast event and win a prize pot of 5-thousand-euro prize money and 5-thousand-euro worth of music equipment. Irish Music Month is promoting Irish Artists from every genre and from every county in Ireland – don’t miss out on your chance, enter now – check out our website and socials for more info!
Proudly Supported by Hot Press, IBI, and the BAI Sound & Vision fund.

To submit your music, simply e-mail your original track via Mp3 to music@highlandradio.com. Please include your contact details and a short piece about yourself with your submission.

Closing date for entries is Tuesday 31st January 2023.

Selection Criteria:

Artists can be from any genre of music
Artists can be well established or emerging on music scene
No limit on age, genre, or gender of artists
Artists must be available to perform as part of our local on-air programming and if successful, be available to perform at a National Showcase Event (details tbc).
Artists must perform live (or pre-recorded as live) on The Nine til Noon Show with Greg Hughes
Artists must perform at least one original song/ track as part of local on-air programming (in other words – no cover bands)
No limit on number of members of band/ number of artists in bands
Audio from live radio performance sent to national judging panel (one song only)
Artists can only perform on one station taking part in Irish Music Month.

Selecting Artists & Voting on Station Final Four:

Highland Radio have a panel of Judges who will select our Final Four. The Four Finalists will receive a once off payment of €875 (€650 for Band and €225 for Crew)

In February our four finalists will have the opportunity to play their original music live and chat with Greg on the Nine til Noon Show.

It is after this that we will select on winning entry to go forward to a national stage.

daena MP
News, Top Stories

Gardaí renew appeal for information on woman (21) missing from Buncrana

9 January 2023
Irish Driving Licence
News, Audio, Top Stories

Plans to halve the opening hours of the National Driving Licence Service (NDLS) office in Letterkenny

9 January 2023
Irish-Music-Month-_logo
News, Entertainment

Highland Radio launch ‘A New Local Hero’ – How to enter

9 January 2023
Gritter
News, Top Stories

Roads in Inishowen to be gritted tonight

9 January 2023
