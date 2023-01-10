Nursing Homes have a role to play in addressing health crisis – NHI

Nursing Homes Ireland CEO Tadgh Daly says the vacant beds in Irish nursing homes can form part of the solution to the health crisis, and the HSE and hospitals should be having discussions with operators.

He says while Nursing Homes are associated with long term residential care, short stays and convalescence can be easily accomodated.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Tadgh Daly said there is a Transitional Care Funding package in place which would cover the costs of short term stays, but it’s important patients and families are briefed about the implications of availing of nursing home care, particularly if it becomes a longer term solution……

