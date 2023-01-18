Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

People subject to drug related intimidation urged to contact Gardaí

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris (Centre) at today’s meeting of the Donegal Joint Policing Committee.

The Garda Commissioner is urging people who may the subject of intimidation for so called drug debts in Donegal to contact Gardaí.

Speaking during a visit to the county on Monday, Drew Harris says he is concerned over the number of incidents of intimidation of people and their families.

Donegal’s Chief Superintendent, Aidan Glackin speaking at the recent meeting of the Donegal JPC confirmed that an operation targetting the sale and supply of drugs in the county in recent months in Letterkenny and Buncrana resulted in a significant number of arrests.

Garda Commissioner Drew Harris has warned also of the dangers drugs pose:

