Record breaking weekend for Donegal athlete’s

John Kelly of Finn Valley was in action over the weekend where he threw a 19.39 metres throw, which set a new Donegal and Ulster record and is also the second best throw by an Irish athlete indoors.

Finn Valley’s Women’s 4x200m team set a new Ulster record, the team of Arlene Crossan, Sinead Gallagher, Janine Boyle and Hannah Murray finished in a time of 1:43.07.

Bridget McDyer also won the weight for distance event with a throw of 5.92m to take top sport.

Athletics correspondent Patsy McGonagle has the wrap of the weekend’s action…