There’s calls for ‘no swimming signs’ to be installed at what has been labelled a ‘notoriously dangerous’ stretch of water in Inishowen.

Councillor Terry Crossan has issued the plea following an incident at the Isle of Doagh last year in which he had to intervene to warn a number of people who had entered the water of the dangers that exist there.

He says it is extremely dangerous, particular those who are unaware of the dangers: