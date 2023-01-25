DCC to consider wildlife pond at Letterkenny’s Ballymacool Park

Donegal County Council is considering a proposal that a wildlife pond be developed at the Town Park in Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

It’s been suggested by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who says there is space there which could be uitilised to enhance the park’s appeal, and to support flora and fauna.

Officials say an initial assessment will involve looking at possible sources of natural water, and consideration of safety concerns.

Cllr McMonagle believes money for the initial work should be available under Climate Change Adaptation Funding, and the maintenance of the pond will be largely cost neutral………..