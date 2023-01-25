Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

DCC to consider wildlife pond at Letterkenny’s Ballymacool Park

Donegal County Council is considering a proposal that a wildlife pond be developed at the Town Park in Ballymacool, Letterkenny.

It’s been suggested by Cllr Gerry McMonagle, who says there is space there which could be uitilised to enhance the park’s appeal, and to support flora and fauna.

Officials say an initial assessment will involve looking at possible sources of natural water, and consideration of safety concerns.

Cllr McMonagle believes money for the initial work should be available under Climate Change Adaptation Funding, and the maintenance of the pond will be largely cost neutral………..

Top Stories

HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, News, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 128 – Thomas Ellis

25 January 2023
assessment hub
News, Audio, Top Stories

Reports that NoWDOC are set to move to new base in Letterkenny

25 January 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes five more inspection reports regarding designated centres in Donegal

25 January 2023
etni logo
News, Playback, Top Stories

ETB Principals and Deputy Principals seeking enhancement of Leaving Cert exams

25 January 2023
