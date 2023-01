Sit-down exams shouldn’t be the only way students are assessed after their time in school.

That’s the view of Paul Fields, Director of Schools with Education and Training Boards Ireland, who says it’ll be one of the key points made during a two-day meeting of Principals this week.

270 ETB Principals and Deputy Principals are gathering in Sligo, to discuss changes planned for the senior cycle.

Mr. Fields says they don’t want a terminal exam to be the only form of assessment………..