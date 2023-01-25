Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Former President says replay will cause problems for the GAA

Former GAA President Nickey Brennan believes that replaying the All-Ireland Club Football Final is the ‘right thing to do’.

The Central Competitions Control Committee received an objection from Glen against the awarding of the final to Kilmacud Crokes.

The Dublin club won by two points but the outcome has now been challenged as they had 17 players on the pitch as Glen took a ’45 kick in injury-time.
The objection has been forwarded to Kilmacud who have three days to counter object, only then will Croke Park officials sit on the matter.

Brennan told O-T-B-A-M that while the game should be played again – having a replay could cause problems for the GAA:

Top Stories

johnson vaccine
News, Top Stories

Inishowen has lowest 5-11 year olds vaccination rate in country

25 January 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

25 January 2023
nwra
News, Top Stories

NWRA launches €217 million investment fund

25 January 2023
psni cctv 1
News, Top Stories

PSNI alert gardai about two escaped prisoners

25 January 2023
