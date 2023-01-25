Former President says replay will cause problems for the GAA

Former GAA President Nickey Brennan believes that replaying the All-Ireland Club Football Final is the ‘right thing to do’.

The Central Competitions Control Committee received an objection from Glen against the awarding of the final to Kilmacud Crokes.

The Dublin club won by two points but the outcome has now been challenged as they had 17 players on the pitch as Glen took a ’45 kick in injury-time.

The objection has been forwarded to Kilmacud who have three days to counter object, only then will Croke Park officials sit on the matter.

Brennan told O-T-B-A-M that while the game should be played again – having a replay could cause problems for the GAA: