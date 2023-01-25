GRA seeks taskforce to examine ‘serious issues’ facing gardai

The Garda Representative Association wants the government to set up a Special Taskforce to discuss, what it described, as the many serious issues and concerns affecting its members.

It says Gardaí are facing an unprecedented challenge with rising assaults, and failures within both the recruitment process and the retention of Gardaí.

The GRA has formally written to the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and Minister for Justice, to request a meeting to discuss the creation and formation of a Special Taskforce.

The GRA President is Donegal based Garda Brendan O’Connor…………