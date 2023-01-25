Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

GRA seeks taskforce to examine ‘serious issues’ facing gardai

The Garda Representative Association wants the government to set up a Special Taskforce to discuss, what it described, as the many serious issues and concerns affecting its members.

It says Gardaí are facing an unprecedented challenge with rising assaults, and failures within both the recruitment process and the retention of Gardaí.

The GRA has formally written to the Taoiseach, Tanaiste and Minister for Justice, to request a meeting to discuss the creation and formation of a Special Taskforce.

The GRA President is Donegal based Garda Brendan O’Connor…………

Top Stories

garda car
News, Audio, Top Stories

GRA seeks taskforce to examine ‘serious issues’ facing gardai

25 January 2023
inishowen 100
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen 100 should be marketed like the Ring of Kerry – McGuinness

25 January 2023
Chopper 2
News, Top Stories

Rescue 118 tasked to assist in Derry search operation

25 January 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste going to Lebanon to meet with colleagues of Pte Sean Rooney

25 January 2023
