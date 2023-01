The Inishowen 100 needs to be resurrected.

That’s according to Councillor Johnny McGuinness who believes the potential for the route to be a huge tourist attraction is not being realised.

He fears Inishowen is going to continue to be bypassed unless more of an effort is made to promote it as a destination for tourists.

He says the Inishowen 100 route deserves to be be marketed on a bigger platform………..