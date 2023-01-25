MAG sends letter to all Donegal Councillors

Donegal County Councillors are being urged to deliver a clear and strong message to Government that all homeowners affected by defective blocks deserve the full restoration of their homes.

The Mica Action Group has issued a letter to all Councillors in the county expressing their belief that they are being discriminated against after defective apartment owners were last week granted 100% redress.

A chart highlighting the inequalities between both schemes was included in the documentation delivered to Councillors.

Chair of the Mica Action Group, Lisa Hone says defective block homeowners deserve to be awarded equal redress:

Meanwhile, the 100% Redress campaign group has organised a bus to travel to Leinster House on February 8th in another plea for full redress for homeowners.