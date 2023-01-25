Reports that NoWDOC are set to move to new base in Letterkenny

It’s reported today morning that the NoWDOC base in Letterkenny is moving.

We understand that staff were informed by text message last night that in March, the current premises in Oldtown will be vacated, and doctors and drivers will be based at the hub on the Kilmacrennan Road, just above St Conal’s Hospital.

No clarity has been offered on what lies ahead for other employees.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Michael McClafferty said this is very concerning, particularly in the context of ongoing talks on the future of out of hours GP services in Donegal, with the prospect of Carlow based company Caredoc taking the service over completely………….