Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / 'A New Local Hero' Talent Search

Reports that NoWDOC are set to move to new base in Letterkenny

It’s reported today morning that the NoWDOC base in Letterkenny is moving.

We understand that staff were informed by text message last night that in March, the current premises in Oldtown will be vacated, and doctors and drivers will be based at the hub on the Kilmacrennan Road, just above St Conal’s Hospital.

No clarity has been offered on what lies ahead for other employees.

On today’s Nine til Noon Show, Cllr Michael McClafferty said this is very concerning, particularly in the context of ongoing talks on the future of out of hours GP services in Donegal, with the prospect of Carlow based company Caredoc taking the service over completely………….

assessment hub
Audio, News, Top Stories

Reports that NoWDOC are set to move to new base in Letterkenny

25 January 2023
hiqa
News, Top Stories

HIQA publishes five more inspection reports regarding designated centres in Donegal

25 January 2023
etni logo
News, Playback, Top Stories

ETB Principals and Deputy Principals seeking enhancement of Leaving Cert exams

25 January 2023
ballymacool park
News, Audio, Top Stories

DCC to consider wildlife pond at Letterkenny’s Ballymacool Park

25 January 2023
Advertisement

