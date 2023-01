Coastguard helicopter Rescue 118 was tasked from Sligo to Derry last night to aid emergency services after a person was declared missing.

The Northern Ireland Fire and Rescue Service had specialist water search teams at the scene close to Craigavon Bridge, which was also attended by the PSNI and Foyle Search and Rescue.

The search began at around 9 o’clock last night, Rescue 118 left the scene just before 11.