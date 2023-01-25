Tanaiste going to Lebanon to meet with colleagues of Pte Sean Rooney

The Tánaiste is on his way to Lebanon this morning where he will meet members of the 121st UNIFIL Infantry Battalion.

23-year-old Newtowncunningham based Private Seán Rooney – who was killed last December – was part of that unit.

Michael Martin will reiterate to Lebanese officials that the Government want “all of the facts”, and that those responsible are “brought to justice.”

He’s accompanied by the Secretary General of the Department of Defence and the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces.

As well as visiting the personnel of the 121st Infantry Battalion, the Tánaiste will also meet the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, as well as the Lebanese Minister for Defence.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Tánaiste said that it will be an opportunity for him to convey his sympathies and those of the Government to the colleagues of Private Seán Rooney on their loss.

In his meeting with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, the Tánaiste will reiterate Ireland’s continued commitment, within its capability, to contribute troops to UN missions, including UNIFIL. They will also discuss the events relating to Private Rooney’s death, which is currently the subject of a number of parallel investigations.