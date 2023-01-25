Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Listen Live
Watch Live
Listen Live
Watch Live

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Tanaiste going to Lebanon to meet with colleagues of Pte Sean Rooney

The Tánaiste is on his way to Lebanon this morning where he will meet members of the 121st UNIFIL Infantry Battalion.

23-year-old Newtowncunningham based Private Seán Rooney – who was killed last December – was part of that unit.

Michael Martin will reiterate to Lebanese officials that the Government want “all of the facts”, and that those responsible are “brought to justice.”

He’s accompanied by the Secretary General of the Department of Defence and the Chief of Staff of the Defence Forces.

As well as visiting the personnel of the 121st Infantry Battalion, the Tánaiste will also meet the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, as well as the Lebanese Minister for Defence.

Speaking ahead of the visit, the Tánaiste said that it will be an opportunity for him to convey his sympathies and those of the Government to the colleagues of Private Seán Rooney on their loss.

In his meeting with the United Nations Under-Secretary-General for Peace Operations, the Tánaiste will reiterate Ireland’s continued commitment, within its capability, to contribute troops to UN missions, including UNIFIL. They will also discuss the events relating to Private Rooney’s death, which is currently the subject of a number of parallel investigations.

 

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top Stories

garda car
News, Audio, Top Stories

GRA seeks taskforce to examine ‘serious issues’ facing gardai

25 January 2023
inishowen 100
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen 100 should be marketed like the Ring of Kerry – McGuinness

25 January 2023
Chopper 2
News, Top Stories

Rescue 118 tasked to assist in Derry search operation

25 January 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste going to Lebanon to meet with colleagues of Pte Sean Rooney

25 January 2023
Advertisement

Related News

garda car
News, Audio, Top Stories

GRA seeks taskforce to examine ‘serious issues’ facing gardai

25 January 2023
inishowen 100
News, Audio, Top Stories

Inishowen 100 should be marketed like the Ring of Kerry – McGuinness

25 January 2023
Chopper 2
News, Top Stories

Rescue 118 tasked to assist in Derry search operation

25 January 2023
Sean Rooney
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste going to Lebanon to meet with colleagues of Pte Sean Rooney

25 January 2023
noswimming
News, Audio, Top Stories

Calls for no swimming signs at ‘notoriously dangerous’ stretch of water in Inishowen

25 January 2023
Herring
News, Top Stories

Public consultation on herring stock management in NW to be launched

25 January 2023

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

enquiries@highlandradio.com
Telephone: (+353) 07491 25000
Text: (+353) 086 60 25000
Fax: (+353) 07491 25344

Advertisement
Copyright ©2023 Highland Radio - All Rights Reserved

Designed by Manna  | Developed by Purposemakers

Highland Radio
Pine Hill, Letterkenny,
Co. Donegal, Ireland

Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube