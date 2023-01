Donegal Ladies suffered a second successive National League on Saturday afternoon, losing out 1-07 to 0-05 to All Ireland Champions Meath.

The sides went in level at the break on three points a piece.

Mary Kate Lynch’s goal in the second half proved to be the vital score as the Leinster champions held on to win by five points.

Frank Craig and Maureen O’Donnell report from O’Donnell Park…