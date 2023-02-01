Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Community Hero Award

Clár sa Charr

Irish Music Month is back for 2023! / ‘A New Local Hero’ Talent Search

Business Matters Ep 129 – Tommy McCafferty

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to the owner of Ghost Productions and owner of Kickboxing LK, Tommy McCafferty.

Tommy’s decision to buy a camera to help market and promote Kickboxing LK led to him setting up Ghost Productions in 2018, and his first paid job was for a gym in Strabane.

Since then, he’s moved into the lifestyle and commercial sectors.

A two-time world kickboxing champion, Tommy also has a degree in architecture.

Listen back here:

Top Stories

EV Charging Point
News, Top Stories

60% rise in EVs in Donegal

1 February 2023
Highland Radio Presenters
Nine Til Noon, Audio, Playback

Podcast: Wednesday’s Nine Til Noon Show

1 February 2023
HR-OD-Covers-Business-Matters
Audio, BusinessMatters, Playback, Top Stories

Business Matters Ep 129 – Tommy McCafferty

1 February 2023
cancer
News, Audio, Top Stories

Rise in late-stage cancer presentations since the pandemic

1 February 2023
Advertisement

