Business Matters Ep 129 – Tommy McCafferty

On this week’s Business Matters, Ciaran O’Donnell talks to the owner of Ghost Productions and owner of Kickboxing LK, Tommy McCafferty.

Tommy’s decision to buy a camera to help market and promote Kickboxing LK led to him setting up Ghost Productions in 2018, and his first paid job was for a gym in Strabane.

Since then, he’s moved into the lifestyle and commercial sectors.

A two-time world kickboxing champion, Tommy also has a degree in architecture.

