Donegal started their Allianz National Hurling League Division 2B campaign with a win as they defeated Sligo by four points in O’Donnell Park.

1-16 to 0-15 was how it finished with Ruairi Campbell getting the goal for Mickey McCann’s men

Declan Coulter, also stared for Donegal scoring nine points.

Despite the win Donegal manager, Mickey McCann believes there is still a lot of work to do…