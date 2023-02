Donegal got off to a winning start in their Allianz National Hurling League Division 2B campaign as they defeated north-west neighbours Sligo by 1-16 to 0-15 at O’Donnell Park in Letterkenny.

Ruairi Campbell was credited with the Donegal goal as they led by 1-9 to 0-8 at the break.

Assisted by Declan Coulter, who knocked over nine points, Donegal had the edge in the second half of a well-fought encounter and held on to win by three points.

Tom Comack filed this full-time report…