Donegal suffered their third successive defeat in the Lidl Ladies National Football League Division One as they made the long trip to Tralee and ended up losing by 2-10 to 1-11 against Kerry.

The home side led by 0-8 to 1-3 at the break.

Louise Ní Mhuircheartaigh was the star for Kerry who now go top of the table.

Brida O’Shea has the full time report…