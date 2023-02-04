Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Donegal trio claim Ulster Post Primary School All-Star Awards

Jodie McFadden of Loreto, Milford and Termon, Ulitah Boyle of Rosses Community School and Dungloe and Crana College and Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin’s Ava Walsh all claimed Ulster Post Primary School All-Star Awards on Friday night.

The trio were named in the 30 player panel at the event held at Kelly’s Inn.

Ulitah Boyle and Ava Walsh attended the event to collect their awards but Jodie McFadden was involved in Donegal’s National Ladie Football League clash with Kerry on Saturday afternoon and was unable to attend.

Top Stories

Irish Water pic2
News, Top Stories

Burst water main affecting Killygordon

4 February 2023
EuroMillions
News, Audio, Top Stories

Donegal has a new millionaire

4 February 2023
Sinn Fein
News, Audio, Top Stories

SF admit party has been “sloppy” with its finances.

4 February 2023
Flag_of_the_Irish_Defence_Forces.svg
News, Top Stories

Tanaiste welcomes release of peacekeeper Kearney from hospital

4 February 2023
