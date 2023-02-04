Donegal trio claim Ulster Post Primary School All-Star Awards

Jodie McFadden of Loreto, Milford and Termon, Ulitah Boyle of Rosses Community School and Dungloe and Crana College and Naomh Pádraig Uisce Chaoin’s Ava Walsh all claimed Ulster Post Primary School All-Star Awards on Friday night.

The trio were named in the 30 player panel at the event held at Kelly’s Inn.

Ulitah Boyle and Ava Walsh attended the event to collect their awards but Jodie McFadden was involved in Donegal’s National Ladie Football League clash with Kerry on Saturday afternoon and was unable to attend.