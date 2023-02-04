Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Government urged to provide more money for Back of Errigal Road

A West Donegal Councillor says the R251 Back of Errigal Road needs to be treated as a national road because of the number of cars and lorries using it on a daily basis.

At this week’s plenary meeting of Donegal County Council, Cllr John Sheamais O’Fearraigh asked that the council approach the government to seek more funding for the road.

He says the road carries more than the N56, but doesn’t get the same level of funding.

As a result, Cllr O’Fearraigh says, Donegal County Council must use a large proportion of its maintenance budget for repairs on the road, and that means other projects lose out………

 

 

