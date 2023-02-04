Facebook-f Twitter Instagram Youtube
Josh Moffett leads Galway Rally – Mark Alcorn heads the modifieds

Number one seeds Josh Moffett (pictured) and Andy Hayes, in a Hyundai I20 R5, lead the Galway International Rally at the end of day one.

They held an unofficial lead of 7.8 seconds ahead of Cathan McCourt and Liam Moynihan in a Citroen C3 Rally 2, with Sam Moffett and Keith Moriarty a further 11.5 seconds adrift in their Hyundai I20 R5.

Among those behind them at the end of the nine special stages were Garry Jennings and Arthur Kierans (5th), and Callum Devine and Noel O’Sullivan (7th).

Donegal crew Mark Alcorn and John O’Donnell, in a Ford Escort MKII, were leading the modified and two-wheel drive section and were 12th overall. They held a 32.1 second advantage over Conor Murphy and Sean Collins in Class 14.

The unofficial leaderboard at the end of say one can be seen here:

Rally Results – Galway International Rally, 2023 (shannonsportsit.ie)

