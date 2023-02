Letterkenny Rugby Club recorded another victory in the Ulster Championship 3, this time it was at home to Newry.

Tries from Cody Laverty, Daniel Faulkner, Kieran Sasiadek and Jack Speer helped Paul O’Kane’s side into a 22-12 win.

That result sees Letterkenny move top of the league but second place Monaghan have a game less played than the Donegal side.